With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with University of Wisconsin Professor Mark Louden, director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies. Louden is an interpreter and cultural mediator for Amish and Old Order Mennonite groups in the legal and health care systems. He discusses the history and cultural heritage of Amish Country in Wisconsin, debunks common myths and shares a wealth of information about the Amish community.

