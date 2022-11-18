By Shereen Siewert

Are you a Green Bay Packer fan who exemplifies dedication, integrity and “Fansmanship” all for all of your undeniable love of the game? Are you someone whose love of the team is so great, people “might” call you obsessed? Does your enthusiasm know no bounds?

You could be the next member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame and have your name immortalized forever.

The first professional football team to have a hall of fame, the Green Bay Packers enhanced that distinction in 1998 by establishing a Packers FAN Hall of Fame, according to packers.com. The contest launched to annually honor a devout and longtime Packers fan.

The nominee who receives the most votes each year is inducted into the FAN Hall of Fame and receives four club seats to a Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

You can nominate yourself – or a deserving friend. Here’s how it works:

Nominations must include an essay of 500 words or fewer, describing the merits of the nominee, accompanied by a photo.

Nominations can be made online. Or, to nominate a fan by mail, send an essay and contact information to:

Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Ste. 1455

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Nominations are accepted now through Nov. 30. Voting will begin on Jan. 1, 2023 and conclude on Jan. 31, 2023.

The final selection will be announced in late February. Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie was the 2022 honoree.