ROTHSCHILD – Central Wisconsin’s largest gaming and anime convention will take place in mid January 2023 with the DCE Gaming Club again playing an important role in the event, called EVERCON.

The club in 2023 will help raise money through its silent charity auction for Prevent Suicide Marathon County. Since 2009, the club has donated more than $42,000 to various community organizations.

EVERCON, which was established in 2000, draws roughly 1,000 attendees from across the Midwest. The event will be held from Jan. 20 – 22, 2023, at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market St., Rothschild.

Hours

Jan. 20, 2023 — 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 21, 2023 — 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 22, 2023 — 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Charity auction bids accepted — 11 a.m., Jan. 20, 2023, through noon, Jan. 22, 2023

Donations sought

The DCE Gaming Club seeks donations for the silent charity auction. Donations should be related to gaming, but other donations will be accepted. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to Christian Ammon, DCE Junior High, 1000 Machmueller St., Weston, WI 54476. Donations also can be picked up by the DCE Gaming Club advisors. Contact Christian Ammon, DCE Gaming Club advisor, at cammon@dce.k12.wi.us or 715-359-0511, ext. 3116, for more information.

Visit Evercon.org for more information.