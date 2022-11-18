Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.

Police were notified just before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 that a person was lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious, but have not publicly released any additional details.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Grant, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner, and Wisconsin State Patrol-Traffic Reconstruction Unit.