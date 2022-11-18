Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022.

Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their daughter Melina Estelle, born at 8:03 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022. Melina weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kody and Karissa Wirkus announce the birth of their daughter Klaydin Bea, born at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022. Klaydin weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Eric Hopp and Jaclyn Kunze announce the birth of their daughter Paisley Siarra, born at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022. Paisley weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.