CHIPPEWA FALLS – The Wausau West girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead by halftime and rolled to a 73-56 nonconference win at Chippewa Falls on Thursday night to begin its 2022-23 season.

Lexie White had 11 points and Kelly Kray added 10 in the first half as the Warriors build a 36-20 lead by intermission.

West held on from there for the 17-point win. Kenzie Deaton hit four 3-pointers and led West with 21 points, Kray finished with 17 points and White had 13 in the victory.

Ava Reuter scored 21 points for Chippewa Falls, which was also playing its season opener.

Wausau West will host its home opener Tuesday against Neenah beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Warriors 73, Cardinals 56

Wausau West 36 37 – 73

Chippewa Falls 20 36 – 56

WAUSAU WEST (73): Kelly Kray 7 3-5 17, Kenzie Deaton 7 3-4 21, Ayla Christensen 2 0-0 5, Paige Anderson 1 2-2 4, Harper Mead 2 0-1 4, Lexie White 5 2-2 13, Molly Anderson 2 5-8 9. FG: 26. FT: 15-22. 3-pointers: 6 (Deaton 4, Christensen 1, White 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-0.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (56): Ally Richardson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Chaffee 2 0-0 6, Kayla Pabich 2 0-0 4, Addison Seaholm 0 0-0 0, Camryn Fjelstad 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 6 4-7 19, Evyn Ruhe 0 2-2 2, Ava Reuter 8 3-4 21. FG: 20. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 7 (Sandvig 3, Rueter 2, Chaffee 2). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-1.