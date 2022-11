MERRILL – Prevail Bank’s charitable contributions program recently donated $5,000 to Haven, Inc., a domestic abuse and sexual assault agency in Merrill, Prevail Bank announced.

“We are proud to support Haven and the individuals and families of Lincoln County,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank Branch Manager of Wausau. “We’re a community bank that is passionate about economic development, financial stability, and the welfare and growth of individuals, families and businesses.”