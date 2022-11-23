Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Neenah drilled 11 3-pointers and pulled out to a quick lead on its way to a 55-36 win over Wausau West in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday night at West High School.

Neenah ran out to a 27-11 lead by halftime and although West nearly played even in the second half, it couldn’t make up enough ground in suffering its first loss of the season.

Lexie White had 15 points for the Warriors, who fall to 1-1 this season.

Sammie Buss had six 3-pointers and 20 points and Allie Ziebell added three 3-pointers and 14 points for Neenah (2-0).

West will play Germantown at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at 4 p.m.

Rockets 55, Warriors 36

Neenah 27 28 – 55

Wausau West 11 25 – 36

NEENAH (55): Allie Ziebell 5 3-3 14, Ava Kok 3 0-0 6, Rowan Klesmit 1 0-0 3, Abbie Fischer 1 0-0 3, Sammie Buss 7 0-0 20, Autumn Schabo 2 0-0 4, Sage Kirklewski 1 1-2 3. FG: 20. FT: 4-5. 3-pointers: 11 (Buss 6, Ziebell 3, Klesmit 1, Fischer 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-0.

WAUSAU WEST (36): Emma Morehead 2-3 0-0 4, Kelly Kray 0-6 0-0 0, Kenzie Deaton 2-9 1-2 5, Ayla Christensen 1-1 0-0 3, Paige Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Harper Mead 1-2 0-1 2, Lexie White 4-12 7-11 15, Molly Anderson 2-9 2-2 6. FG: 12-45. FT: 11-18. Rebounds: 30 (Kray 12). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-1.