This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious Thanksgiving weekend drink, the Pumpkin Pie Martini – and it tastes just as fantastic as it looks! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Pumpkin Pie Martini

3 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. Half & half

1 T. Pumpkin puree

Whipped cream

Cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon stick

To create this drink, combine the vodka, half & half and pumpkin in a shaker. Line a martini glass with cinnamon sugar, pour in the liquids and garnish with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.