This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Michael Juech, 21, of Antigo. Nov. 23, 2022: Possession of marijuana with intent, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia
George T. Torres, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 23, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property
Tyler Lemma, 35, of Schofield. Nov. 18 and 21, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; child abuse-intentionally cause harm, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
William Terry, 42, of Weston. Nov. 21, 2022: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer, second-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jonathon Stanke, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
John Gibson, 34, of Hattiesburg, Mo. Nov. 22, 2022: Third-degree sexual assault
James Schneider, 19, of Wausau. Nov. 23, 2022: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping
Cheemeng Yang, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 21, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
Chou Lor, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 21, 2022: Hit and run involving injury
Emery Middleton, 46, of Wausau. Initial appearance Nov. 21, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal trespassing, burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer