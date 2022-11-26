Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Griffin Lange poured in 23 points to lead Wausau West to a 68-48 win over Stanley-Boyd in the opening round of the Wausau West Boys Basketball Invitational on Friday night.

Cole Nelson hit three 3-pointers and added 19 points for the Warriors, who were playing their season opener.

West will host Wausau Newman Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament finale.

Warriors 68, Orioles 48

Stanley-Boyd 25 23 – 48

Wausau West 31 37 – 68

STANLEY-BOYD (48): Logan Burzynski 4, Landen Karlen 6, Dylan Goebel 2, Cam Kohls 1, Hayden Gustafson 19, J.J. Heller 0, Henry Hoel 15. 3-pointers: 5 (Gustafson 5). Record: 0-1.

WAUSAU WEST (68): Beckett Teske 6, Griffin Lange 23, Jaden Durr 0, Brett Butalla 8, J.J. Drews 4, Payton Christophersen 6, Cole Nelson 19, Vince Hanz 2. 3-pointers: 4 (Nelson 3, Lange 1). Record: 1-0.