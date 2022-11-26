Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Green Bay Notre Dame scored seven unanswered goals and defeated Wausau West 8-1 in a semifinal at the Eau Claire Memorial Invitational on Friday at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Notre Dame led 7-0 before Wausau West managed its only goal as Grant Halmstad slipped in a shot on a power play 4:53 into the third period.

Colin Mertes had 37 saves in goal for the Warriors, who were playing their season opener.



West will take on Eau Claire Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tritons 8, Warriors 1

Wausau West 0 0 1 – 1

Notre Dame 1 5 2 – 8

First period: 1. NC, Brenden Gruber (Hunter Bill, Mike McIntee), pp., 8:58.

Second period: 2. ND, Joseph Coghlin, 0:58; 3. ND, Sam Kappell (Ian Noble), 2:01; 4. ND, Gruber (Drew Schock), 10:48; 5. ND, Kade McCarron, 14:36; 6. ND, Gruber, 14:36.

Third period: 7. ND, Mason Pepenburg (Schock), 2:26; 8. WW, Grant Halmstad (Cooper Depuydt), pp., 4:53; 9. ND, Kappell (McIntee, Bill), 14:21.

Saves: ND, Leyton Jashke 14; WW, Colin Mertes 37.

Records: Notre Dame 1-0; Wausau West 0-1.