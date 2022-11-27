Wausau Pilot & Review

WALES – Hortonville made 10 3-pointers and went on to hand the Wausau West girls basketball team its third-straight loss with a 72-54 victory on Saturday at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.

Rainey Welson made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 24 points to lead the way for Hortonville (3-0).

Lexie White had 21 points and Kelly Kray scored nine for West, which falls to 1-3.

West will enjoy some time off before its next game on Dec. 6 at home against Eau Claire North.

Polar Bears 72, Warriors 54

Wausau West 23 31 – 54

Hortonville 33 39 – 72

WAUSAU WEST (54): Emma Morehead 1 0-0 2, Kelly Kray 4 1-1 9, Kenzie Deaton 1 4-5 7, Ayla Christensen 3 0-0 8, Harper Mead 1 0-1 2, Lexie White 8 5-7 21, Molly Anderson 2 1-2 5. FG: 20. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Christensen 2, Deaton 1, White 1). Record: 1-3.

HORTONVILLE (72): Maren Gebauer 1 0-0 3, Rainey Welson 7 9-10 24, Mikayla Werner 4 0-0 10, Trinity Mocadlo 2 2-2 8, Kallie Peppler 8 1-5 18 18, Paige Lillie 0 0-0 0, Kyra Funk 3 0-0 9. FG: 25. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 10 (Funk 3, Werner 2, Mocadlo 2, Peppler 1, Welson 1, Gebauer 1). Record: 3-0.