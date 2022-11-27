Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning.

Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Portage County Jail. Police say the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” and the public is not in danger.

Police are withholding names and have not specified what, if any, relationship existed between the two men. The Wisconsin Crime Lab and Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.

This story will be updated as additional information is released and confirmed.