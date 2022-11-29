Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Christopher and Monica Liss announce the birth of their son Finley Kelvin, born at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Finley weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Dakota and Cara Klinger announce the birth of their daughter Elizabeth Ann, born at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. Elizabeth weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Mathew and Mackenzie Parr announce the birth of their son Riley Martin, born at 6:02 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022. Riley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Saint Clare’s Hospital

Samantha Schilling and Kyle Diedrich announce the birth of their children Kayveen David and Jensen Arthur Rae, born on Nov. 1, 2022. The babies weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 7 ounces, respectively.