WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team had a hot-shooting night but dropped a close game to New London 79-75 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday at East High School.

East led 41-38 at halftime but couldn’t hold on as New London (2-1) surged ahead with a 41-point second half.

East shot 54 percent from 3-point range, making 13 of 24 as seven different Lumberjacks hit from behind the arc.

Jesse Bapgezek had 17 points and Jayden Garrett added 13 for Wausau East, which falls to 0-3.

East will play another nonconference game at Green Bay East on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

New London 38 41 – 79

Wausau East 41 34 – 75

NEW LONDON (79): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-1.

WAUSAU EAST (75): Jesse Bapgezek 5-9 5-5 17, Jayden Garrett 5-10 0-0 13, Isaac Rozwadowski 3-7 4-4 12, Caden Wrth 3-6 3-5 10, Charlie Cayley 3-6 0-0 7, Aiden Dykstra 2-2 0-0 6, Jack Barthels 2-6 0-0 6, Jack Cayley 1-5 0-2 2, Turner Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Abdul Valid 0-0 0-0 0. Not reported: 1-2 0-0 2. FG: 25-55. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 13-24 (Garrett 3-5, Dykstra 2-2, Rozwadowski 2-4, Napgezek 2-5, Barthels 2-5, C. Cayley 1-1, Werth 1-2). Rebounds: 24 (J. Cayley 9). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: C. Cayley. Record: 0-3.