Vernon J. Bahr

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice.



Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.



Together, Vernon and Marlene took over the family farm, owning and operating it for 36 years until passing ownership down to their son, Shawn. At which time, he could still be found driving tractor or lending a helping hand in retirement. Vernon was also on the Board of Directors at Equity Stratford Livestock Marketing Cooperative for 20 years.



Although farming was a huge part of Vernon’s life, he always thought life was a whole lot better with a fishing pole in hand checking out another bend in the river. Some of his favorite fishing memories were numerous trips to Canada and the Boundary Waters. Deer hunting was also a passion. He enjoyed the camaraderie with his family and neighbors along with the challenge of the sport. Anyone knowing Vernon will remember he always had stories and jokes to share.



Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marlene Bahr, Wausau; two daughters, Jodene Kretschmer, Merrill, and Renell Bahr, Raleigh, NC, and one son, Shawn Bahr, Wausau; five grandchildren Heather (Brandon Johnson) Kretschmer, Merrill; Stephanie Kretschmer, Raleigh, NC; Phillip Kretschmer, Merrill; Devin and Caleigh Bahr Wausau; step-grandson Steven Erdmann, Merrill; one great-grandchild Reed Johnson; one great-step grandson James Ryan (JR) Erdmann; and sister, Alice Mootz, Merrill; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his son-in-law Richard Kretschmer and brother-in-law Franklin Mootz.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 44 th Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Maggie Westaby will officiate. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. The burial will follow at the Town of Berlin Cemetery.

Julie A. Landstrom

Julie Ann Landstrom, 79, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born June 25, 1943 in Austin, Minnesota, daughter of the late Wilfred and Charlotte (Blagsvedt) Ahles.

Julie worked for TRW in Rushford, Minnesota until her retirement in 2005. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed dining out and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include, her daughter, Michelle (Matt Pingel) Meyer, Hatley; her step-father, Bertram Boyum, Rushford, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Donna Landstrom, Mosinee; brother-in-law, Jim O’Brien, Wauwatosa; sister-in-law, Connie Ahles, Reedsburg; three nieces and one nephew.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Landstrom; and two siblings, Corrine O’Brien and Craig Ahles.

No public services will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the excellent care you gave to Julie during her stay.

Russell J. Schleicher

Russell “Russ” J. Schleicher, 65, Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

He was born March 18, 1957, in Columbus, son of the late Clarence and Victoria (Rake) Schleicher. On June 20, 1981, he married Karen Ahrens in Milwaukee. She survives.

For many years Russ was the owner of the Spring Green Lawn Care Company serving Wood County. Some of his favorite pastimes included reading, telling a few good jokes, playing poker, being an avid sports fan and singing in the Wausau Barber Shoppers. He was also active in Marathon County Youth Hockey as manager of son’s hockey teams.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Schleicher, Wausau, his three sons, Troy (Lindsay) Tushoski, Augusta, GA, Seth (Claire) Schleicher, White Bear Lake, MN and Dylan (Tricia) Schleicher, San Antonio, Texas, four grandchildren, Harper Tushoski, Evelyn, Theodore and Vaughn Schleicher and his siblings, Norbert (Vickie) Schleicher, Waupaca, Brian Schleicher, Beaver Dam, Gloria (Tom) Gregor, Holmen, Ione (Phil) Hausler, CO, Phil (Steve) Schleicher, Madison and Janice (Brian) Neevel, Friendship and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Lydia and Elmer Ahrens and his brother-in-law, Dale Ahrens.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Russ’s life will be held at a later date. Times, location and date will be announced when the family has organized the event. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Beverly D. Stoelting

Beverly Dawn Stoelting, 88, Wausau, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 from natural causes.

She was born April 24, 1934 to Ernest and Martha (Krueger) Dahm. On May 27, 1978, she married the love of her life, Dwane Stoelting. He preceded her in death, January 13, 2020.

Beverly retired from Brokaw Paper Mill with Dwane and they shared their golden years. They enjoyed gardening, bird watching and traveling. Beverly was an excellent cook and enjoyed family gatherings with her many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her brother, Carl Dahm, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Maynard, Norbert and Ernest; her sisters, Dorothy Kesy, Gertrude O’Hara, Margaret Pyke, Milda Joss and Donna Soper; father-in-law, Ora Stoelting; mother-in-law, Eldora Borchardt; and brother-in-law, Gerald Stoelting.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy E. Palecek

Dorothy Eleanor Palecek, 101, of Schofield, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Renaissance Assisted Living. She was born January 10, 1921, in rural Stratford, one of 9 children, to Ella and Emil Weichelt.

After graduating from Marathon County Normal School in 1940, she worked as the sole teacher in a one room school house in Green Valley, WI. Dorothy married Eugene Palecek in June, 1943. She is survived by three children: Ellen (Mike) Burek, Paul (Evelyn) Palecek, both of Schofield, and Jane Palecek of San Francisco; four grandchildren, Cristie, Cathy, Sean and Patrick; eight great grandchildren; sisters Patricia (John) Mulholland of NYC, and Marge Handrick of Washington state.

In 1960 Dorothy and Gene founded K&M Electric of Schofield, Inc. Dorothy managed the office and books. Under Dorothy’s watch, everyone turned in their time sheets promptly. Their son Paul joined the business in 1971; his son, Patrick, joined in 2007.

Dorothy and Gene traveled extensively and visited more than 40 countries. They also enjoyed time at their cottage on Clear Lake, WI. Somehow she made it seem effortless to work all week, organize food, then fetch the grandchildren in “Big Buck,” the station wagon, for weekends at the lake.

Dorothy was a private person and spent much time reading one of the library books always stacked on her living room table. But mention a card game and she was in – animated, competitive, teasing in the nicest way. Of course she always won.

She was tiny, but mighty. Fiercely loyal. Strong. Honest. A sassy sense of humor. Quick to recognize and call out the absurd. And she made the world’s best pies.

Her young children often complained that she was bossy, and were intimidated by her steely gaze, what they called “her look.” On Dorothy’s first day teaching school at Green Valley, she learned the older boy students planned to lock her in the outhouse. It only took “the look” to freeze their plans in place. We wish she was here to give us “the look” while telling us to eat our peas, one last time.

A service for Dorothy will be held at the John J. Buettgen funeral home on Friday,December 2. Visitation is from 12:30 to 2:00 pm, followed by a prayer service from 2:00 to 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Neighbor’s Place food pantry or to Newman Catholic Schools.

The family thanks the Renaissance Assisted Living of Weston for their kindness and compassionate care, and especially for their love. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Harland F. Krueger

Harland Frederick Krueger 82, of Hatley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Aspirus Hospice House.

He was born November 7, 1940, in the town of Norrie, Marathon County to Lester Sr and Myrtle (Pagenkopf).

On April 25, 1959, Harland was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Krueger in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pat preceded him in death on Saturday November 19, 2022. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in April.

At a very young age, Harland became a farm hand to many farmers throughout the area. He would live on the farms where he was taught many handyman jobs. Harland soon was discovered by an area cheese company, he worked hard to prove himself, driving milk truck, learning everything he could about the cheese industry. Soon he became the youngest person in Wisconsin to earn the title of “Cheesemaker”. In time, he was able to buy his own milk truck and routes.

Harland drove semi over the road for most of his working career. With cowboy boots and hat, he set out every Sunday night driving for area businesses such as Wausau Homes, Sterling Building Systems, and Wausau Title. He ended his driving career hauling kids to and from school, sporting events, and field trips for the Wittenberg Birnamwood School District. He enjoyed the kids, they called him ’Cowboy’, because you would never see him without his cowboy hat and boots. Harland loved music, even in his final years of life, there was always music playing in the house. Using the karaoke equipment that he and Pat would set up every chance they got, he recorded his own CD singing all his country favorites and distributed them to all the kids on his bus for Christmas one year.

Harland loved to “wrench” on anything he could get his hands on. He ran a service station in Hatley for a few years, taking a break from driving semi. The whole community knew that Harland could get any vehicle or small engine running. Harland and Pat had a camper for over 15 years parked at Mayflower Lake where he was the go-to for fixing “stuff”, or to set up or winterize most of the campers.

Weekend family time was spent camping, making wood or in the early years, going to the neighbors’ houses to play music and socialize.

Survivors include his three children. Allen (Marie) Krueger, Lynn (Don) Krueger, and Tammy (Jason) Krueger. Pat had six grandchildren Travis (Felicia) Krueger, Tara (Brittany) Krueger, Kesi Krueger, Kaden Krueger, Kyle (Courtney) Wilkowski, and Skylin (Josh) Harris. Along with ten great grandchildren Carsten, Kinsey, Saul, William, Brianna, Brooke, Athena, Oli, Bliss and Kylie.

Surviving siblings are Virginia (Bill) Stein, in-laws Enid Krueger, Bill Clark, and Jean Krueger. Along with many in-laws on Patricia’s side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, Wayne, siblings; Carol Simon, Robert Krueger, Phyllis Clark, Lester Krueger and Marlene Aschbrenner.

There will be a celebration of Pat and Harlands life at Lisa’s at Lakeside, 214857 County Rd Y, Hatley, WI 54440 on January 21st, 2022, at 2:00 pm with supper to follow. Please come join the family in sharing stories and laughter.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice at Home and Hospice House for their caring nature during this difficult time.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Shirley A. Napiwocki

Shirley A. (Gorski) Napiwocki, 83, of Stevens Point, died November 22, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was born on December 3, 1938 in Mosinee, Wisconsin to Michael and Helen (Nievinski) Gorski. She graduated from Mosinee High School in 1957.

On June 28, 1958, she married the love of her life, John Napiwocki. They enjoyed 61 wonderful years together. They had four children. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She attended ball games, shows, graduations and special occasions with her family. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a homemaker and was known for her baking, gardening, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She spent countless hours in her gardens tending to flowers, fruits and vegetables.. She was famous for her apple slice, poppy seed coffee cake, chocolate chiffon cake, and Polish foods. She knit dozens of mittens and crocheted many afghans. Shirley also enjoyed doing puzzles. She loved holidays and decorating for the holidays, especially being the “Halloween house” and giving treats to kids from all around the city.

Shirley is survived by her three daughters: Faye (Dennis) Tetzloff, Kym Kutschke, and Judy Miller; six grandchildren: Isaac (Katie) Tetzloff, Aaron (Allie) Tetzloff, Liz Kutschke (Jeff Bibbs), Leah Kutschke (Bryan Engelbert), David (Kelli) Kutschke, and Edward Miller; five great-grandchildren: Emmett and Theo Tetzloff, and Kendall, Raegan and Wade Tetzloff; two brothers, Don (Maxine) Gorski and Dennis (Jean) Gorski; three sisters Cecelia Gord, Janice Lietz and Gina Zerbian; and a sister-in-law Jerilyn Gorski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Michael Napiwocki; two brothers, Norman Gorski and Jerome Gorski; one sister, MaryAnn Lietz; four brothers-in-law Edward Gord, Alfred Lietz, Norman Lietz, Roland Zerbian; and one sister-in-law Bridget Gorski.

Private family services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made directly to the family.

The family also wishes to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice for the excellent care Shirley received.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Korrine L. Krause

Korrine “Korrie” Lee Krause, 60, of the town of Lafayette, died at her home, on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Korrie was born to Kenneth and Kathleen (McMahan) Ihrke, on May 14, 1962, in Dover MN. She graduated from Silver Bay High School with the class of 1980. Korrie graduated with honors from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in Human Resource Management.

Korrie’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren doing activities, especially outdoors taking morning “Grandma Walks” with the grandkids through the cabin property. Summertime brought boating, kayaking, paddleboat and fishing off the dock on Lake Wissota, again with grandkids at her side. Korrie loved traveling – especially enjoying Door County wineries and Duluth’s boardwalk. A die-hard Green Bay Packer fan she sat in the stands to the end of every game in any weather cheering “Go Pack Go! or “…and that’s another Packer’s First Down” with the customary forward arm signal of the referee. She held her family and close-knit circle of friends dearly in her heart.

Korrie is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Mandy (Satch) Hrdlicka; son, Casey Robideaux; grandchildren, Ethan, Quinn and Lennon Robideaux, Linken and Montgomery Hrdlicka; father, Kenneth Ihrke; sister, Julie Ihrke; brothers, Dan (Michelle), Don (Donna) and Chad (Candace) Ihrke; along with many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen; and brother, William Ihrke.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be officiating. The interment will be in Copp Cemetery, Town of Anson, Chippewa County, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Humane Association, 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or to Irvine Park and Zoo.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.