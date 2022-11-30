Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man is one of two people indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Devin Needham booking photo Ari Lor booking photo

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau, and Ari Lor, 30, of Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.

The indictment charges Needham and Lor with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that they possessed the drugs on June 20, the same day Lor was arrested in Wausau, and Needham was arrested Aug. 23. They are in custody at the Marathon County Jail.

If convicted, Needham and Lor face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.

The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, and Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program, with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution.

A criminal complaint was not immediately available on Wednesday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court: