Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail blends the classic taste of chocolate, almond and coconut in a burst of mouthwatering flavor. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Almond Joy Martini

1 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Dark Cream De Cocao

1/2 oz. Malibu

2 oz. Cream

Chocolate Syrup

Coconut flakes. Rim Martini glass in chocolate and coconut

To create this drink, rim a martini glass with chocolate syrup and dip in coconut flakes. Pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then transfer to the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.