Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail blends the classic taste of chocolate, almond and coconut in a burst of mouthwatering flavor. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
Cocktail of the Week: Almond Joy Martini
- 1 oz. Amaretto
- 1 oz. Dark Cream De Cocao
- 1/2 oz. Malibu
- 2 oz. Cream
- Chocolate Syrup
- Coconut flakes. Rim Martini glass in chocolate and coconut
To create this drink, rim a martini glass with chocolate syrup and dip in coconut flakes. Pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then transfer to the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy!
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.