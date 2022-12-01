WAUSAU – Cheryl Halverson has been named chief human resources officer at Connexus Credit Union, Connexus announced this week.

Cheryl Halverson

In this role, Halverson will oversee recruitment, organizational culture, employee operations and experience, learning and development, and the Connexus Total Rewards program.



“Cheryl is highly accomplished in leading organizations through strategic and meaningful creation of employee experiences that will strongly impact member experience,” said Boyd Gustke, president and CEO at Connexus, in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Connexus executive leadership team where she will collaborate with leaders to define goals, drive exceptional organizational results, and maximize employee value through the lens of talent, culture and core values.”

Most recently serving as the chief people officer at Gongos, Inc., Halverson is a proven human resources executive with over 25 years of experience. She holds her senior professional in human resources certification and specializes in devising business-aligned HR strategies and policies, creating high-performing cultures, and leading robust organization development initiatives.



