Merrill, WI — Make Merrill’s small-town charm sparkle this holiday season! The City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s First Holiday Decorating Contest. This contest is for City of Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place. To win, you must enter the contest by Dec. 12, 2022. The judges of the contest will be riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 14, 2022.

“In an effort to make Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride more exciting, we thought hosting a city-wide holiday decorating contest would encourage more people to decorate their homes and businesses, and make it more fun for riders by having them be the judges,” said Brad Brummond, Merrill Transit Administrator.

Each year, the Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes and takes them on a bus ride to tour the City, and see homes and businesses that are decorated for the holidays. The duration of the tour is about two hours or less. The Tour of Lights Bus Ride is free for the public to ride, and it is fun for all ages. To reserve your seat, you must call Merrill Transit at (715) 536-7112. A limited number of seats are available, so be sure to book yours as soon as possible.

TOUR OF LIGHTS BUS RIDE

TIME: 5 p.m.

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

To participate in the Tour of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest, your home or business must be within City limits. To get your house on the map and have a chance to win a prize, residents should call Merrill Transit at (715) 536-7112. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Business owners, who wish to participate in the contest and have a chance to win a prize, should call the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce at (715) 536-9474.

If decorating is not your thing, reserve your seat on the Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 14 and be a judge in Merrill’s First Holiday Decorating Contest! Bring your friends, family – or come alone and leave with friends – and see Merrill’s small-town charm shine this holiday season.