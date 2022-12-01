The Wausau West Team of Wausau United Ride recently placed third and the Wausau Composite Team placed sixth at the state tournament of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League.

The Wisconsin league is made up of 1,709 student athletes and 862 coaches.

Wausau United Ride, or WUR, is one of 71 teams in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League. The Wausau team has 44 student athletes and 22 coaches.

To join

Any middle or high school student in the Wausau area can join the WUR team. All you need to join the team is a bike, helmet, water bottle, good attitude. Athletes must either be entering sixth grade in the fall or 12 to 18 years of age.

If you want to learn to be a better mountain bike rider, get in shape, or have fun riding through the woods with your teammates, contact WUR for more information.

This sport is considered a fall sport. Practices start on July 1 with races starting in September. The season runs until the end of October. Email wurideinfo@gmail.com or call/text 715-600-6330 for more information.