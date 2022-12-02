Wausau Pilot & Review

ATHENS – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team stayed unbeaten on the young season with a hard-fought 56-46 win over Athens in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Athens High School.

Newman Catholic remains undefeated at 4-0 overall and improves to 2-0 in the Marawood South. Athens falls to 2-1 and 1-1 in the Marawood North.

Mason Prey scored 25 points and Isaac Seidel added 11 for Newman Catholic.

Aiden Janke led Athens with 20 points.

Newman Catholic will be off until Friday, Dec. 9, when it hosts Abbotsford for a Marawood South matchup.

Cardinals 56, Bluejays 46

ATHENS (46): Aiden Janke 20, Connor Sheahan 10, Riley Schultz-Becker 9, Nathan Wolf 4, Connor Komarek 3. Record: 2-1, 1-1 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (56): Mason Prey 25, Isaac Seidel 11, Conner Krach 7, Thomas Bates 4, Eli Gustafson 4, Aiden Spychalla 3, Jackson Pfender 2. Record: 4-0, 2-0 Marawood Conference South Division.