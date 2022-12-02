Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau East boys swim team won two events in a 94-66 loss to Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Marcus Gruszynski won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.10 seconds and teamed with David Richards, Sully Hanz and Isaac Harding to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.18 for East’s lone two wins.

Wisconsin Rapids won the other nine events to pull away for the team victory. Wyatt Erdmann had two of the wins for the Raidrs, taking first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.62).

Wausau East will compete at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday before hosting D.C. Everest for another WVC dual on Tuesday at Horace Mann Middle School.

Wisconsin Rapids 94, Wausau East 66

200 medley relay: 1. Wisconsin Rapids (Josiah O’Day, Brady Steward, Aiden Huser, Wyatt Erdmann) 2:04.84; 2. Wausau East (Quinn Barber, Isaac Harding, Sully Hanz, Marcus Gruszynski) 2:08.83.

200 freestyle: 1. Logan Maciejewski (WR) 2:15.01; 2. Erek Ross (WE) 2:35.61; 3. O’Day (WR) 2:42.64; 4. Jack Place (WE) 2:44.47; 5. Josh Glenzer (WR) 2:46.36; 6. Brecken Bancuk (WE) 2:54.40.

200 individual medley: 1. Huser (WR) 2:37.32; 2. Harding (WE) 2:41.28; 3. David Lee (WR) 2:56.25; 4. Hanz (WE) 3:57.23.

50 freestyle: 1. Gruszynski (WE) 25.10; 2. David Richards (WE) 26.30; 3. Alex Bournoville (WR) 26.62; 4. Barber (WE) 28.13; 5. Luke O’Connor (WR) 29.02; 6. Ayden Herwald (WR) 36.96.

100 butterfly: 1. Erdmann (WR) 1:06.21; 2. Gruszynski (WE) 1:06.84; 3. Huser (WR) 1:10.59.

100 freestyle: 1. O’Day (WR) 1:04.12; 2. Richards (WE) 1:08.66; 3. Bancuk (WE) 1:13.45; 4. Dom Wright (WE) 1:18.18; 5. Michael O’Connor (WR) 1:30.60.

500 freestyle: 1. Bournoville (WR) 6:49.65; 2. L. O’Connor (WR) 7:24.66; 3. Ross (WE) 7:52.47; 4. Josh Marting (WE) 8:34.67.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Wausau East (Richards, Hanz, Harding, Gruszynski) 1:49.18; 2. Wisconsin Rapids (O’Day, Steard, Bournoville, Maciejewski) 1:52.94; 3. Wausau East (Wright, Bancuk, Place, Q. Barber) 2:04.76; 4. Wisconsin Rapids (Lee, Herwald, M. O’Connor, L. O’Connor) 2:16.76.

100 backstroke: 1. Glenzer (WR) 1:17.56; 2. Maciejewski (WR) 1:19.41; 3. Lee (WR) 1:21.43; 4. Q. Barber (WE) 1:29.44; 5. Place (WE) 1:42.58; 6. Marting (WE) 1:47.19.

100 breaststroke: 1. Erdmann (WR) 1:19.62; 2. Steward (WR) 1:23.99; 3. Harding (WE) 1:26.93.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Wisconsin Rapids (Bournoville, Maciejewski, Huser, Erdmann) 4:13.45; 2. Wausau East (Richards, Elliott Barber, Marek Puzz, Place) 5:13.39; 3. Wisconsin Rapids (M. O’Connor, Glenzer, Steward, Lee) 5:21.72; 4. Wausau East (Bancuk, Marting, Wright, Ross) 5:33.73.