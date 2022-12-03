Wausau Pilot & Review

PARK FALLS – The Wausau East/Merrill boys hockey team earned its second-straight victory over Chequamegon, winning 5-2 on the road Saturday to complete the sweep in the home-and-home nonconference series.

Connor McCorkle had two goals to lead the East/Merrill offense, and Truman Schull had 11 saves in goal for the Bluejacks (2-0).

East/Merrill opens its Wisconsin Valley Conference season Tuesday at Marathon Park in Wausau against Stevens Point.

Bluejacks 5, Screaming Eagles 2

Wausau East/Merrill 2 1 2 – 5

Chequamegon 0 0 2 – 2

First period: 1. EM, Connor McCorkle (Nick Badner), 12:52; 2. EM, Kaeden Grusnick (Owen Reeves, Badner), pp., 16:04.

Second period: 3. EM, Badner (Grusnick), pp., 3:49.

Third period: 4. C, Levi Derr (Kaden Krueger), 3:12; 5. EM, McCorkle (Vincent Newman-Knuckles), 7:38; 6. C, Derr (Dustin Krueger), 10:49; 7. EM, Zach Pagle (Sevai Wunsen), 15:39; 8. EM, Newman-Knuckles, 16:29/

Saves: EM, Truman Shull 11; C, Nolan Niehoff 10, Tonya Dul 3.

Records: Wausau East/Merrill 2-0; Chequamegon 0-2.