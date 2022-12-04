Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Love Making New Friends? Faith in Action seeks friendly visitors to call senior citizens regularly to help keep them connected. Social engagement is vital to mental health and especially important during the holiday season! As a volunteer, you will be assigned one or more seniors to call at a frequency that works for you. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to get started.

Crafters Needed. ProMedica Hospice seeks creative people to make homemade, blank cards appropriate for male patients. The blank cards can have pictures, patterns or designs on the front and inside. Cards can be donated to ProMedica Hospice, 3233A Business Park Drive, Suite 203, in Stevens Point. Contact Colette at 715-344-4541 or at Colette.Stoflet@ProMedica.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Gas Gift Cards Needed. Head Start provides children of low-income families with a learning environment and varied experiences to help them develop socially, intellectually, physically and emotionally. Due to bus driver shortages, they are no longer able to provide bussing to clients. A gift of a gas gift card, oil change gift card for vehicle upkeep, or bus passes will help them continue to provide this much-needed resource.

Shower Shoes and Bed Linens Needed. The Salvation Army Transitional Living Center is looking for the following new items for shelter guests: shower shoes or flip flops (all sizes), twin bed sheets and comforters, pillows and towels. To donate, contact Colleen at 715-845-4272 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Toiletry and Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community Center is in great need of the following items for their clients: toothbrushes, paper towels, baby wipes, pillows, non-perishable foods (like crackers, juice and mac and cheese), phone chargers, adult gloves and mittens, tween girls winter jackets and baby/toddler girls pajamas. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau, or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

