WAUSAU – University School of Milwaukee scored four unanswered goals to start the second period and that propelled the Wildcats to an 8-5 win over Wausau West in a nonconference boys hockey game Saturday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

The game was tied 2-2 after Mason DeBroux and Grant Halmstad each scored goals for Wausau West in the first period, but the Wildcats took control with four goals in a five-minute span of the second.

West managed to cut the deficit back to two at 6-4 on goals by Ray Reineck and Cooper DePuydt, but USM scored twice in the third to put away the win.

Reineck added another goal on a power play midway through the third period for the Warriors, who fall to 1-3.

Parks Guenther had 31 saves in goal for Wausau West, which actually outshot USM 45-39 in the up-and-down affair.

Wausau West plays a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Marshfield on Tuesday.

University School of Milwaukee 2 4 2 – 8

Wausau West 2 2 1 – 5

First period: 1. WW, Mason DeBroux (Brody Brimacombe), 8:24; 2. USM, Jack Torinus, 8:47; 3. USM, Torinus (William Guy, Ethan Gurney), 10:48; 4. WW, Grant Halmstad (Cooper DePuydt), 16:51.

Second period: 5. USM, Sam Anderson, 8:06; 6. USM, Guy (Jack McGregor), 9:20; 7. USM, Nate Monticelli, pp., (Guy, Landon Edwards), 12:56; 8. USM, Edwards (Guy, Monticelli), 13:53; 9. WW, Ray Reineck (Hendrix Damrow, Thomas Gerum), 13:53; 10. WW, DePuydt (Judah Leder), 15:21.

Third period: 11. USM, McGregor (Anderson, Tyler Cook), 6:07; 12. WW, Reineck (DeBroux, Gerum), pp., 9:07; 13. USM, Guy, 16:49.

Saves: USM, Mason Grenier 40; WW, Parks Guenther 31.

Records: University School of Milwaukee 4-1; Wausau West 1-3.