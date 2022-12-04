Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – Jesse Napgezek had 14 points, and Charlie Cayley had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 52-39 win over Green Bay East in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks outscored Green Bay East by six in the first half and seven in the second to earn their first win of the season and improve to 1-3.

Wausau East will host Rhinelander in another nonconference game on Tuesday before opening its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule Friday at D.C. Everest.

Lumberjacks 52, Red Devils 39

Wausau East 23 29 – 52

Green Bay East 17 22 – 39

WAUSAU EAST (52): Jesse Napgezek 5-11 3-4 14, Charlie Cayley 5-7 0-0 10, Jack Cayley 3-6 0-2 6, Jayden Garrett 2-6 2-4 6, Caden Werth 2-5 0-0 5, Aiden Dykstra 2-4 0-0 4, Isaac Raozwadowski 1-8 2-3 4, Jack Bathels 1-2 0-0 3. FG: 21-51. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Barthels 1-2, Werth 1-3, Napgezek 1-5, Garrett 0-2, Rozwadowski 0-6). Rebounds: 29 (C. Cayley 10). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-3.

GREEN BAY EAST (39): Statistics not reported. Record: 0-3.