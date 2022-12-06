Drunken driving in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

A 52-year-old Merrill man was cited for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a vehicle he was driving was found in a ditch, the morning of Dec. 3 in the town of Pine River. A deputy responded to the discovery of the vehicle just before 4 a.m. on Highway W near Riverview Avenue.

A 53-year-old Merrill man was cited for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in the early morning of Dec. 2. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle the man was driving just before 1:30 a.m. after observing it travelling 88 mph on Highway 51 in the town of Birch. Following the stop and subsequent arrest, the investigating deputy located an open intoxicating beverage inside the vehicle.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department