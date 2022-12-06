Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Riley and Amber Westfall announce the birth of their daughter Emery Jane, born at 7:16 p.m. Nov. 23, 2022. Emery weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Scott and Andrea Bembenek announce the birth of their daughter Alina Rose, born at 2:04 a.m. Nov. 26, 2022. Alina weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jason and Heather Slagoski announce the birth of their daughter Lucy Ann, born at 12:02 a.m. Nov. 26, 2022. Lucy weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Joshua and Heidi Schmoll announce the birth of their son Jonathan Rhinehart, born at 11:36 p.m. Nov. 27, 2022. Jonathan weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Thomas and Janessa Ress announce the birth of their son Ashton Thomas, born at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 28, 2022. Ashton weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Nathan and Ashley Schultz announce the birth of their daughter Kenzley Rose, born at 8:33 a.m. Dec. 1, 2022. Kenzley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Adam and Courtney Goetsch announce the birth of their daughter Ariya River, born at 10:20 p.m. Nov. 28, 2022. Ariya weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Dylan Hanke and Marie Waldvogel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Veronica, born at 7:55 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022. Ella weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Bryce Ruesch and Brooklyn West announce the birth of their son Koda Bennett, born at 1:03 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022. Koda weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.