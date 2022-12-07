Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East outscored Rhinelander by eight in overtime to pull out a 78-70 victory in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday at East High School.

Wausau East led 39-33 at halftime before Rhinelander pulled even to send the game to an extra period. The Lumberjacks held a 14-6 advantage in overtime to earn the victory and improve to 2-3 this season. Rhinelander falls to 1-2.

Five Wausau East players scored in double figures, led by Jesse Napgezek, who had 19 points. Charlie Cayley added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaydan Garrett scored 16 points, Jack Cayley also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Caden Werth had 10 points for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East opens its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule Friday at D.C. Everest.

Lumberjacks 78, Hodags 70 (OT)

Rhinelander 33 31 6 – 70

Wausau East 39 25 14 – 78

RHINELANDER (70): Statistics not reported. FG: 25-61. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 12-36. Fouls: 23. Record: 1-2.

WAUSAU EAST (78): Jesse Napgezek 7-13 2-2 19, Charlie Cayley 5-8 6-11 16, Jaydan Garrett 4-6 7-8 16, Jack Cayley 4-11 3-4 11, Caden Werth 2-8 4-4 10, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-9 1-2 4, Turner Olson 0-1 2-2 2. FG: 23-57. FT: 25-33. 3-pointers: 7-14 (Napgezek 3-5, Werth 2-3, Garrett 1-2, Rozwadowski 1-4). Rebounds: 33 (C. Cayley 11, J. Cayley 11). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-3.