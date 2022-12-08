WAUSAU – Nonprofit organizations perform invaluable work, supporting communities affected by natural disasters, war and poverty, and championing causes dear to our hearts. But how can you help the causes you care about in a way that also makes sense for your finances, even through ups and downs in the market?

At 10 a.m. Dec. 9, WPR’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Eau Claire financial advisor Kevin McKinley for a discussion on year-end financial strategies and making your charitable giving go further this year.

Listeners are encouraged to ask their own questions by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.