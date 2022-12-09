Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest wrestling team opened its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season with a 63-18 victory over Wausau East on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Caleb Jaeger (106 pounds), Tyler Modjewski (113), Tyler Dillon (120), Deakin Trotzer (138), Blake Heal (145), Cameron Saari (152), Daytona Pagel (182) and Oscar Latendresse (285) had pins for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East’s three victories also came by pin as Maddox Rye (132), Elijah Parker-Coleman (195) and Aidan Haugen (220) won for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East will take part in the Sun Prairie East Invitational on Saturday, while D.C. Everest will compete at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational.