WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team trailed for much of the game, but were able to forge ahead late to defeat Abbotsford 34-32 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Abbotsford led 13-12 after a low-scoring first half and were able to build a 31-24 lead with seven minutes to go as the Cardinals were playing without senior Maggie Wulf, who was nursing an injury.

Newman used strong defense, rebounding and hustle to mount a comeback. Two 3-pointers from Mallory Rozwadowski. With just under one minute left, Newman took its first lead and held on as it gave up just one point in the final seven minutes.

Lily Shields scored 11 points, Rozwadowski added 10 and Sidney Galang chipped in seven for the Cardinals, who are now 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Marawood South.

Abbotsford is now 5-2 and 3-2 in the Marawood North.

Newman Catholic plays a nonconference road game at Spencer on Tuesday before returning for a home game Dec. 15 against Marathon.