WESTON – Wausau West scored three times in both the first and second periods and went on to a 6-1 win over Wausau East/Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday night at Greenheck Ice Center.

The Marathon Cup game saw the Warriors scored three times in a span of 9 minutes in the first period and add two more goals in the opening 5½ minutes of the second to open up a commanding lead.

Six different West players scored in the victory. Chase Crass, Judah Leder and Hendrix Damrow had goals in the first period, and Cooper Depuydt, Cade Damrow and Grant Halmstad added scores in the second period for the Warriors.

East/Merrill’s Kaeden Grusnick scored 27 seconds into the third period for the Bluejacks’ only goal.

Jake Furrer had 58 saves in goal for East/Merrill, while Parks Guenther only had to make four saves for West.

West is now 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. East/Merrill falls to 2-3 and 0-3 in the conference.