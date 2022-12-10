Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Braelyn Beiler made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points to help lead the D.C. Everest girls basketball team to its first victory of the 2022-23 season, a 55-33 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday night at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

D.C. Everest held East to just 10 points in the first half to build a commanding 17-point lead and cruised to the win to improve to 1-7 overall and 1-1 in the WVC.

Grace Sandquist added 11 points in the victory for the Evergreens.

Talia Schlindwein and Charlie Place each scored eight points for Wausau East (2-6, 0-2 WVC).

D.C. Everest hosts Lakeland for a nonconference game on Tuesday before both teams return to Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Friday, Dec. 16 as Everest plays at first-place Marshfield and East will be at home against Merrill.

Evergreens 55, Lumberjacks 33

Wausau East 10 23 – 33

D.C. Everest 27 28 – 55

WAUSAU EAST (33): Talia Schlindwein 2 2-2 8, Hailey Valiska 3 0-0 8, Claire Coushman 0 3-4 3, Graysen Burger 0 0-2 0, Olivia Schjoneman 0 0-0 0, Geneva Michlig 0 0-0 0, Nyasia Herrick 2 0-3 5, Charlie Place 2 4-6 8, Ollie Liss-s’-Gravemade 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crawford 0 1-2 1. FG: 9. FT: 10-19. 3-poiinters: 5 (Schlindwein 2, Valiska 2, Herrick 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-6, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (55): Kelsey Wooley 1 3-4 5, Katie Schulz 3 1-1 9, Kirsten Hall 0 1-2 1, Braelyn Beiler 6 0-4 19, Grace Sandquist 3 4-6 11, Tracey Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Brianna Cook 0 3-4 3, Kali Rutta 1 0-0 2, Megan Zemke 1 0-0 2. FG: 16. FT: 12-21. 3-pointers: 9 (Beiler 5, Schulz 2, Sandquist 1, Schmidt 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Hall. Record: 1-7, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.