WESTON – D.C. Everest senior Marcus Hall scored 30 points, his fourth 30-point game in five games this season, and the Evergreens cruised to a 94-69 victory over Wausau East in the Wisconsin Valley Conference opener for both teams on Friday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Hall made 8 of 11 shots from the field and was 13 of 15 at the free throw line to lead the way for the Evergreens, who are now 4-1 overall this season.

Cohen Priebe made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Conner McFarlance added 14 points, and Owen Soehl chipped in 13 as well for D.C. Everest.

Everest made 26 of 29 free throws and drained 12 3-pointers in the win.

Wausau East (2-4) statistics were not provided.

Both teams will enjoy a week off before returning to action Friday, Dec. 16, as East travels to Merrill and D.C. Everest hosts Marshfield in Wisconsin Valley Conference action.

Evergreens 94, Lumberjacks 69

Wausau East 28 41 – 69

D.C. Everest 48 46 – 94

WAUSAU EAST (69): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (94): Conner McFarlane 4-5 4-4 14, Colin Ebersold 1-4 0-1 2, Cade Felch 1-2 0-0 3, Zekhari Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Hall 8-11 13-15 30, Cohen Priebe 6-12 0-0 17, Owen Soehl 4-6 2-2 13, Casey Stuedemann 2-2 5-5 9, Arlin Sangster 1-2 2-2 4. FG: 28-45. FT: 26-29. 3-pointers: 12-21 (Priebe 5-10, Soehl 3-4, McFarlane 2-3, Felch 1-2, Hall 1-1, Ebersold 0-1). Rebounds: 25 (Ebersold 8). Record: 4-1, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.