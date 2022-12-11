Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Serve a Warm Meal with the Aging and Disability Resource Center daily at Jenny Towers in Merrill. Set up begins at 10 a.m., service is at 11:30 a.m. and clean up ends by 1 p.m. Come one day a week or help as you can. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Contact Peggy at peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545 for more information.

Drivers Needed. Habitat for Humanity is looking for drivers to assist with picking up donations in the greater Wausau area. Volunteers will be responsible for loading and securing donations from the donor’s location (at ground level and outside the home) and unloading donations at the Habitat for Humanity store location. Training will be provided. Authorization to review driving record required. Contact Kathy at store@habitatwausau.org to apply.

Become a Shelter Advocate. The Women’s Community seeks compassionate people to support current and potential clients during the week between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Duties include answering the 24-hour support line, providing emotional support and offering information about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and our domestic abuse and sexual assault services. Training sessions are provided for this role. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Kitchen Help Needed. Help package up the meals for seniors. Hours are 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Aspirus Hospital Kitchen. Visit https://www.wamobilemeals.com/volunteer to sign up.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Appliances Needed. Large appliances, like refrigerators and electric stoves, washers and dryers, and small countertop appliances are in high demand in our community. Donations can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity store at 1810 Schofield Ave. in Weston. Call 715-848-5042 or email store@habitatwausau.org to find out if your donation is eligible for pickup.

Mattress and Bed Frame Needed. If you have a new or gently-used queen size mattress and/or bed frame to donate, contact the North Central Health Care volunteer services office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County