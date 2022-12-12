WAUSAU — National speakers Natalie Johnson and Annie Meehan will be featured at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference to be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. The event will also feature a panel of local business leaders, sharing their tips for maintaining a well-balanced life around the responsibilities of work, family, volunteerism and more.

The Conference is designed to inspire and encourage women of all ages and career levels. This event offers an opportunity for women to develop skills that will carry through to both their work and personal lives. As many as 700 attendees from around the state have participated in previous Conferences.

“Since its inception, the goal of the Women’s Leadership Conference has been to create an all-inclusive event.” said Mona Fox, a member of the event’s planning committee. “The event offers value to current leaders who may want to advance or grow in their current role, new leaders emerging with their skills and long-time leaders who want to refresh their skills. It really is a conference for any level of leadership you aspire to, both personal and professional.”

The featured speakers at this year’s event each bring a wide range of leadership experiences.

Johnson is an expert in individual and organizational performance. She has more than 30 years of experience working with employers, healthcare systems and carriers on creating strategy that improves company productivity and individual performance. She is an award-winning health coach, performance coach, sports nutritionist and performance trainer.

Meehan is committed to transforming achievement from good to great by teaching people to rewrite their excuses into successful accomplishments. Speaking internationally as an expert on living an exceptional life, she is the author of five motivational books, including the award-winning, “Be the Exception.”

“The Women’s Leadership Conference is a professional opportunity for women to gather and learn with one another in central Wisconsin.” said Mauri Brueggeman, a member of the event’s planning committee. “Each year is unique and impacts attendees through the presentations shared, actionable take-aways, contacts made and conversations in the room. I appreciate being part of the planning of this event with the goal of making leadership development accessible to women right in our backyards.”

The panel members for this year’s event will include

Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Senior Director Employer of Choice, Greenheck

Janice Watson, Owner, Taste of Jamaica and track coach at DC Everest High School

Loreen Glaman, Owner, Vino Latte and volunteer with the United Way of Marathon County’s Women United program

Lada Xiong, Business Development Manager, Samuels Group

Mona Fox, Chief Operating Officer, Ameriprise Financial – Cornerstone Advisors and member of Board of Directors for Children’s Imaginarium

Tara Glodowski, Executive Director, Community Partners Campus

The conference is developed by a committee of women with the intention of energizing, supporting, developing and educating women leaders and those who desire to become leaders.

The program is open to both members and non-members for an early bird rate of $129 through the end of this year. A table of eight can be reserved for $1,000. A lunch buffet and snacks are included in this price. Individuals interested in attending can register at WausauChamber.com or by calling the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce at 715-848-5953. For more information about the program, visit WausauChamber.com.

The presenting sponsor of the 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference is Peoples State Bank, the platinum sponsors are Aqua Finance Inc, Buska Retirement Solutions Inc and Buska Wealth Management LLC, and Nicolet National Bank, the gold sponsors are Ameriprise Financial – Cornerstone Advisors, Surgical Associates and Eleve Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, and Foundation Finance Company LLC, the silver sponsors are Church Mutual Insurance Company SI, TDS Telecom – Wausau and Westphal Staffing Inc, the bronze sponsors are Marathon Cheese Corporation, Marshfield Clinic Health System – Marshfield Medical Center Weston, and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at Wausau, the exclusive media sponsors are the NRG Media LLC stations Hot 967, Classic Rock 103-3 WGLX, Today’s Best Country Y106.5 and Big Cheese 107.9.