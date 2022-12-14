WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has published a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations. Copies of the calendar can be purchased at the Chamber’s office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 for $5 while supplies last. Sales tax is included in this price.

This is the fifth year that the Chamber has produced a hyper-local calendar with Chamber members sponsoring each month in the edition. Local organizations also purchased enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber. “And the calendar makes a great gift!”

The following individuals have their photography featured in this year’s edition:

Steve Coates

Dennis Helke

Dale Kauzlaric

David Keeffe

Tom Mortenson

Iris Otten

Kent Perrin

Kelly Puntney

Mike Tatman

The 2023 edition of the calendar will be distributed to Chamber members in this month’s Chamber Pak. The calendar will also be given to the attendees at the Chamber’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference to be held in January 2023.

Visit WausauChamber.com or contact Brian Otten at 715-848-5947 for more information.