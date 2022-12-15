Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a suspect armed with a knife was shot Wednesday in the town of Chester by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy and is hospitalized in stable condition.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ember Avenue.

A deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call and confronted the suspect, whose age and gender have not been released. First aid was rendered at the scene. The deputy, who was not injured has been placed on administrative assignment per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

The agency will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.