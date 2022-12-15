Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area.

Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities north of the city. Sheriff’s officials say some roads are impassable with many reports of downed power lines and trees.

A number of highways are limited to a single lane of driving as well.

Additional snow is expected throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday with up to 15 inches total by Friday evening.

Police say travelers who must use the roads should slow down, allow for extra time and pack emergency equipment before heading to their destinations.