Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Duane M. Borchardt

Duane (Red) Borchardt, 60, passed away December 10th, 2022, in Stevens Point, WI.

Duane was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on December 19th, 1961 to Clara and Ellsworth Borchardt. The family moved several times and finally settled in Edgar, WI where he graduated high school in 1980. Duane loved sports and participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track.

Duane continued his education at UW-Stout and in 1984 received a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science. He became a computer programmer and worked for companies in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota and central Wisconsin.

Duane married and had four children; two daughters, Amanda and Tonya and two sons, Christopher and Jonathan.

Throughout his life Duane greatly enjoyed singing karaoke, playing darts, shooting pool and playing softball.

Duane is survived by his three children Amanda Lee Borchardt, Christopher Michael Borchardt, Jonathon Michael Borchardt; four brothers and sisters –Denise (John) Stime, Doug (Sandy) Borchardt, Dennis Borchardt, and Debbie Bongey. He also has nine grandchildren- Gianna, Grady, Bennett, Ellie, Mia, Cecilia, Shyan, Lincoln, and Cooper.

Duane was preceded in death by his daughter Tonya Ann, mother Clara, father Ellsworth and grandparents Clarence and Elsie Borchardt.

Visitation and Service will be held on January 6th, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with Funeral Service directly following.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS MAY BE MADE TO… Brainard Funeral Home located at 5712 Memorial Ct Weston, WI 54476.

Carol J. Prieve

Carol J. Prieve. 79. of Weston passed away peacefully December 14, 2022 at Cedar Creek Manor in Kronenwetter, WI.

Carol was born July 22, 1943 to the late Edwin and Evelyn (Schoengrund) Ertl. On December 11 1987 she married Patrick Prieve, he preceded her in death on September 25 2017.

Carol worked for Marathon Savings Bank for 26 years as a Teller Supervisor until retiring in 2008. This gave her more time to spend with her favorite pastimes. Including collecting her Hallmark ornaments, sewing, the occasional casino run and most of all her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sisters Darlene Maierhafer, Shirley (Dale) Knutson and her brother Jerry (Sandy) Ertl. Her son Scott (Cathy) Huber and their children Sara, Ryan, Amanda, Laura Kinderman, Amber (Shawn) Hrobsky and Steven (Michelle) Huber and their children Zachariah (Danielle) and Ava.

Thank you to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice team who were very helpful in the final weeks. And a very special thank you to Linda and the caring Team at Cedar Creek Manor who made our mother’s final home, truly that, a home.

Keeping with Carol’s wishes we will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Charles Hessil

Charles “Chuck” Hessil, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on May 5, 1937 in Antigo, Wisconsin to the late John and Kathryn (Kleber) Hessil. After high school he was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force and was honored to be chosen to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

On August 21, 1965, he was united in marriage to Donna Ruby in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were married for 57 years.

He was a hard worker who would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Bowling was his favorite pastime. He bowled in many leagues in various local bowling centers over the years. In addition, he served for 29 years in the Wisconsin State USBC Bowling Association and was the President in 2008-2009. He was inducted into the Wausau Area Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008. He also participated for over 30 years in the USBC Open Championships. He also enjoyed hunting, watching Brewer and Packer games, his daily visit to the garage and going to the Nascar races in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved spending time at his cabin, walking in the woods, cutting firewood, putzing around in the garage or having a cold beer with his buddies. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up to become fine young men and women. He was very proud of all of them and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife Donna, sons Bryan (Michele Tessmer), Raymond (Ann), grandchildren Tarin James, Kelsey (Bart) Carrigan, Charlie (Shantel), Thomas and Emma. Great grandchildren Grayson, Lincoln and Embrya. Brother Robert (Marion) Hessil, in-laws Judith Greiten, Ray (Susan) Ruby, Jane (Mark) Bowman, Tammy (Benny) Ruby, Rachel Ruby, Ruth Ruby, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends

He was preceded in death by his parents, Father and Mother-in-law Lawrence and Rose Ruby, brother John, in-laws Larry, Randy, Jim, Greg, Glenn and Shana Ruby, Ralph Greiten and numerous other family members.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a future date in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Ironwood, MI.

Chuck’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for allowing him to fight his cancer on his own terms and the Hospice team for the care they provided.

Dolores Heil

Dolores Heil passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dolores was born on July 8, 1931 in Hatley, WI, the daughter of the late Joseph and Regina Easker.

Dolores married Matthew on September 2, 1950 and together they traveled all 48 continuous states including Canada, Hawaii and Alaska. They also traveled to Switzerland and Nova Scotia. They had 68 wonderful years together. Dolores worked at Kresges, Marathon Battery, Kmart and Shopko.

Dolores is survived by her children Faye (Jim) Fowler, Oconomowoc, WI and Tim (Ellen) Heil of Wausau, as well as grandchildren Joshua (Anita) Heil, Ashley (Crystal) Heil, Aaron (Jolbi) Heil all of Wausau, Carly (Greg) Manz, Madison and Luke Fowler of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, Sabrina, Mikaila, Bianca, Keera, and Kadin Heil, Olivia and Beckett Manz; and 2 step great grandchildren Anthony and Ivy Shaw. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew in March of 2019, her sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Edward Ackern, brother Emil Easker, and niece Darlene Ackern.

Dolores lived at Sylvan Crossing since June of 2019. She would like to thank Sylvan Crossing and their staff for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the staff at Aspirus Emergency Department and the EMTS for their medical care and compassion.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild. The Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Phillip J. Kilinski

Phillip J. Kilinski, 94, Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 30, 1928, in Elgin, Il, son of the late Phillip Sr. and Adeline (Kaminski) Kilinski. In October of 1958 he married Dorothianne Rebella in Mellen WI. She preceded him in death in 2005.

Phil’s family moved to Tomahawk WI in 1930. He later helped his dad build Phil’s Resort on Lake Nokomis. The resort was large, with 2 beaches and numerous cottages for vacation rental. The main building housed the family living space, guest rooms, a supper club and bar. His family successfully ran the resort for many years.

Phil served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 as a communications specialist. He was a radio operator for Regimental Headquarters 279 and a Sergeant First Class.

He began working for Urban Construction Company in the early 60’s and moved to Wausau a few years later. In 1977 he purchased the business, where he served as owner, operator, and president until his retirement in 1998.

Phil loved traveling the world. He saw much of the United States and many countries with his wife and family. He also loved hunting and fishing…muskie fishing being his favorite. He was a guide to many, and shared his secrets on how to catch the ‘big one’.

Those who know Phil, know he was full of love, laughter, jokes and many many stories. He enjoyed sharing his life’s adventures and precious memories to all who would listen.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Sharon) Kilinski, Wausau, Michele (Mike) Seager, Wausau and Tom (Lori) Kilinski, 6 grandchildren, Korey (Dina) Kilinski, Chris (Ericka) Seager, Matthew Seager, Alex Seager, Andrew Kilinski and Katie Kilinski, 3 great grandchildren, Konnor, Ila and Dawson Kilinski, his close friend, Barbara Horn and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Monica Devenport, Sharon Martin and Irene Hazelquist.

Robert A. Luedtke

Robert Anthony Luedtke, 68, passed away peacefully at Cambridge Senior Living in Hudson, WI on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1954, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Thomas and Doris Luedtke.

Robert graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. He worked at Consolidated Papers for 5 years. He was self-employed as Owner Operator until going to drive for Martin Brower.

Bob loved the Green Bay Packers and always said to keep faith when the score was low, and they would usually end up winning. He loved his family, and you could always count on his stubbornness to give you a laugh. He enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his children; Amy (Kurt) Bender, Robert (Sherri) Luedtke and Ashley (Mitch) Karras. Grandchildren, Tyler and Jacob Bender, Maci Luedtke, Kye Karras and his sister, Denise Reese.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Ryan Reese.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 East Grand Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 until the time of the service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

The Luedtke family would like to extend our gratitude and special thanks to all the staff at the Cambridge Senior Living in Hudson, WI and Moments Hospice for taking such great care of Robert.

Sandra M. Royce

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Marie Royce, age 75 of Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 13th, 2022, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. She was born on August 26th, 1947 to Arnold & Irene (Stanke) Fust in Wausau. She attended and graduated school in Wausau. Professionally, Sandy worked at K-Mart and Target and later as a Pharmacy Technician, until she retired in 2014.

Sandy was a loving mother, faithful wife, and kind friend. Her devotion to supporting others was unmatched. Sandy loved making a difference for those who needed help in the community. She was a founding member of the Ladies of Bluegrass; a nonprofit organization whose mission was to provide hope, inspiration, and financial support to those affected by cancer through annual Bluegrass music festivals.

Sandy was at her happiest in the presence of her friends and family and going on winter RV adventures with her husband of 37 years, Lyle, and rescue dog, Luna. Sandy had an exceptional love for music; her favorite band was Art Stevenson and High Water.

Survivors include: husband, Lyle Royce of Wausau; two daughters; Cynthia of Shawano, Marsha (Dan) Weigel of Winneconne,; three sons; Rob (Heather) Mayer and Joe Mayer of Wausau, Nick (Chelsea) Mayer of Hudson, daughter-in-law Laurie Royce of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren; Caty and Cole Sowinski, Alex (Heather) and Tyler Schewe, Nick, Brayden, Benjamin, Oliver Weigel and Matthew Hoyt, Rachel Royce, Alivia Mayer, Joseph Mayer II, Ezra, Corbin, and Maxwell Mayer; siblings; Thomas (Bonnie) Fust, John (Charlotte) Fust, James (Sheila) Fust, Joyce Zastrow, Gayle (Bob) Emmes, Brother-in-Law Curtis Royce; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Bryan and David Royce, and grandson, Michael Royce.

A celebration of life will be held in June of 2023 in lieu of a funeral.

