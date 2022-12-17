Wausau Pilot & Review

Aspirus Health Plan has named Kyle Brua as its new President, according to a news release issued this week.

Brua brings over 30 years’ experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan.

Most recently Brua was consulting in Minneapolis where he provided financial, actuarial and analytical service to numerous health plans and systems.

“I am pleased to join Aspirus Health Plan at this time of growth and opportunity to help provide excellent, cost-effective health care to help improve the health of the communities we serve,” Brua said. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team of individuals who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our members.”

Aspirus Health Plan has recently expanded to offer Medicare Advantage plans for seniors in the Wisconsin counties of Sauk, Vilas and Waupaca to provide coverage for the newly acquired Aspirus Health facilities in those locations.

“The plans are unique in that they offer an extra level of coordination between the health plan and the patient’s Aspirus care team, all while offering additional benefits compared to traditional Medicare,” Brua said. “By focusing on continual improvement in all aspects of operations, we strive to create the best patient-centered health plan for the businesses and individuals that choose to partner with Aspirus Health Plan.”

Brua replaces Interim President Jim Nemeth who provided leadership during the recruitment process.