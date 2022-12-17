MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 16 points as Marquette beat Creighton 69-58 on Friday night.

Ighodaro also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-3). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 14 points and added six rebounds. David Joplin recorded 10 points and was 3 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Bluejays (6-6) were led in scoring by Fredrick King, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals for Creighton. Arthur Kaluma also had 12 points. The Bluejays prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Marquette entered halftime up 40-31. Ighodaro paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Marquette outscored Creighton in the second half by two points, with Kam Jones scoring a team-high six points after the break.