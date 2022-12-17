Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Five players scored in double figures as the Wausau East boys basketball team picked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference victory of the season with an 86-70 win over Merrill on Friday night at Merrill High School.

East led 39-34 at halftime before putting the game away with an impressive 47-point second half.

Jesse Napgezek scored 25 points and had seven steals to lead the Lumberjacks, who are now 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Jaydan Garrett added 19 points and six assists, Charlie Cayley had 15 poitns and six rebounds, Jack Cayley chipped in 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Caden Werth scored 10 points for East in the victory.

East will host Marshfield for another WVC game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Lumberjacks 86, Bluejays 70

Wausau East 39 47 – 86

Merrill 34 36 – 70

WAUSAU EAST (86): Jesse Napgezek 10-17 1-3 25, Jaydan Garrett 3-8 12-15 19, Charlie Cayley 7-9 0-0 15, Jack Cayley 5-6 2-2 12, Caden Werth 4-5 2-3 10, Brady Prihoda 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-6 0-0 2, Jack Barthels 0-1 1-2 1, Turner Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Dykstra 0-1 0-0 0, Abdul Valid 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 31-55. FT: 18-25. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Napgezek 4-7, C. Cayley 1-1, Garrett 1-4, Werth 0-1, Prihoda 0-1, Barthels 0-1, Rozwadowski 0-4). Rebounds: 24 (J. Cayley 8). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Napgezek, Rozwadowski. Record: 3-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MERRILL (70): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-3, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.