MADISON – The D.C. Everest wrestling team finished seventh out of 25 teams at the Badger State Invitational on Saturday at Alliant Energy Center.

Easton Cooper finished 3-0 to win the individual title at 126 pounds to the Evergreens’ top finish.

Blake Heal took fourth place at 145, Deakin Trotzer was fifth at 138, Blake Bangtson (160) and Tanner Rickman (170) each finished sixth, Tyler Modjewski (113) and Daytona Pagel (182) both finished seventh, and Cameron Saari (152) and Oscar Latendresse (285) both took eighth place for D.C. Everest.

Burlington won the team title, with Darlington second.

