Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point outscored Wausau West by five points in the second half to earn a tight 54-51 win over the Warriors in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday night at West High School.

West led 27-25 at halftime before the Panthers were able to pull away at the end.

Emma Jossie had three of Stevens Point’s eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points. Tahlia Moe added 11 points in the win as the Panthers improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the WVC.

Lexi White made all 12 of her free throw attempts, 10 in the second half, and finished with 19 points for the Warriors (4-4, 1-1 WVC). Kelly Kray added 11 points.

Both teams return to action Tuesday for more Wisconsin Valley Conference play. Stevens Point will play at D.C. Everest and West will travel to Wisconsin Rapids.

Panthers 54, Warriors 51

Stevens Point 25 29 – 54

Wausau West 27 24 – 51

STEVENS POINT (54): Adaleah Nest 0 0-0 0, Brittany Beadles 2 1-2 6, Tahlia Moe 4 1-3 11, Reese Ryan 2 2-2 7, Lindsey Weiler 1 1-2 4, Emma Jossie 8 4-4 23, Lauren Strasman 1 1-2 4. FG: 18. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 8 (Jossie 3, Moe 2, Ryan 1, Weiler 1, Beadles 1). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-3, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (51): Emma Morehead 2 0-0 6, Kelly Kray 5 1-2 11, Alya Christensen 3 2-2 8, Lexi White 3 12-12 19, Molly Anderson 3 1-4 7. FG: 16. FT: 16-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Morehead 2, White 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Anderson. Record: 4-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.