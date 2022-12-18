Wausau Pilot & Review

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities: Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Package Meals for Seniors:

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to package hot meals for Wausau seniors 8:00 to 10:30 am, Monday to Friday. No cooking! Choose one day a week or several. Great family activity! Ages 14+. Contact Peggy Kurth at peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 715-261-6070 to sign up.

Prepare a Meal:

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help prepare, serve, and clean up after their large lunch and dinner preparations for youth and the Transitional Living Center. Families welcome! Contact Colleen at 715-845-4272 or Colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Do You Enjoy Making New Friends?

ProMedica Hospice is looking for volunteers ages 16+ to spend time providing companionship to individuals receiving hospice care. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer: very flexible! Contact Colette at 715-344-4541 or Colette.Stoflet@ProMedica.org to become part of the team.

Front Desk Help Needed:

Good News Project is looking for volunteers who can commit at least a ½ day per week to help answer phones, greet guests, and other small tasks. Please contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com to help.

Provide Meaningful Support to Women and Families:

A compassionate first point of contact for victims of violence is essential to their healing. As a Hospital Victim Advocate, you will accompany victims at the at the hospital emergency room and/or police department, provide compassionate emotional support, and connect them to appropriate community resources. Must be 18+ years old; training required. For more information, contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Toiletry and Pantry Items Needed: The Women’s Community Center is in great need of the following items for their clients: toothbrushes, paper towels, baby wipes, pillows, non-perishable foods (like granola bars, juice, and mac and cheese), phone chargers, adult gloves and mittens, tween girls winter jackets, and baby/toddler girls pajamas. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.