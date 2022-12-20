Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Bryton and Hannah Kratwell announce the birth of their son Everett Daniel, born at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Everett weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

David and Marcee Kwarciany announce the birth of their daughter McKenzie Jean, born at 5:57 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022. McKenzie weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Mario and Azia Bonino announce the birth of their son Enzo Geno Bonino, born at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022. Enzo weighed 8 pounds.